FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) has granted its National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Chief Ralph Nwosu, one year tenure extension.

The move, according to the party's NEC is to ensure the national leadership of ADC is focused on campaign activities across the country to deliver all its candidates at all levels ahead of the 2023 polls.

Chief Ralph Nwosu addressing the meeting during the NEC meeting. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Briefing the members of the NEC at the meeting which held at the national secretariat of ADC on Thursday, August 25 in Abuja, the party's National Legal Adviser Peter Iyiola Oyewole Esq, drew attention of the NEC to the fact that the tenure of all the NWC had ended on Sunday, August 21.

Responding to the development, a member of the NEC and the party's deputy national chairman (politics), Dr Bamidele Ajadi, however, moved a motion that the tenure of the said national officers be extended for one year.

He said it is necessary for the party to concentrate on the activities ahead, especially the campaign activities across the country which is slated to kick start in September.

Ajadi added:

“Our party deserves to focus on ensuring victory at all levels for our candidates, not only the presidential candidate but our governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, state Houses of Assembly candidates across the nation.”

The motion moved by Hon. Ajadi was, thereafter seconded by another member of NEC, Ibrahim Suleiman.

The ADC national vice chairman, south-south, Elder Igbinoba Festus and the acting national youth leader, Hauwal Yusuf, also backed the motion to extend the tenure of the national executive members.

After the motion, the NEC members in attendance unanimously voted for a year extension for the NWC of ADC.

While thanking the NEC meeting for the confidence reposed on his leadership, the party's national chairman, Chief Nwosu, promised to work harder to ensure the party delivers on its mandate in 2023.

He announced to the meeting that his leadership will convene a meeting of all the governorship candidates next week as part of efforts to unite the party and work towards victory in 2023.

2023: Yiaga Africa Partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

In a related development, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FCI says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng