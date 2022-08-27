The ADC has accused the ruling APC of witch-hunt and plot to seal its national secretariat in Abuja

According to the ADC, the ruling party is using the officials of the Federal Capital Development Control to intimidate them

The party said the APC was already in panic mood over its growing popularity and wide acceptability nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of witch-hunt and plot to seal its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja through the officials of the Federal Capital Development Control (FCDA)

The opposition party said the APC was already in panic mood over its growing popularity and wide acceptability in the country which might determine the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Leaders of the ADC have accused the APC of witch-hunt ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Raising the alarm on Saturday, August 27 in through a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the party's national director of communications and programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde, the party said agents of the APC have started using unscrupulous ways to intimidate or blackmail the ADC.

The statement warned such "paid agents" to stop the act, describing it as embarrassing.

The party added that ADC is not a commercial or business enterprise and there has not been any area designated by the FCT or development control where political parties can situate their offices.

The statement read:

“Following on the resolution by the ADC National Executive Council (NEC) to extend the tenure of National officers of the party during the Special NEC Meeting which held on Thursday, 25th August 2022, ADC has reported that the party’s steady progress towards the general elections has started ruffling several feathers.

“Some devious agents of other political parties have started using unscrupulous ways to intimidate or blackmail our party.

“Some unscrupulous persons have arranged to seal the premises of ADC under the pretense that ADC office is located in an area designated by FCDA as a non-commercial area.

“ADC is not a commercial or business enterprise and there has not been any area designated by the FCT or Development Control where political parties can situate their offices, as was done for embassies.

“The ADC Global Campus and Transformation Centre that serves as the party's office, like many other political parties offices, is situated even in a more public place than most of the offices of APC/PDP.”

While warning that such intimidation will never succeed, the ADC said:

“We have already dispatched a special letter to Mr. President, the Inter Party Advisory Commission and minister of FCT to take steps towards addressing such witch hunting and most repressible actions of agents of darkness.”

