Some supporters of Bola Tinubu settled the bills of 40 patients who were on admission in a hospital in Abuja

The supporters said the initiative is to cater for the downtrodden, especially critically-ill patients on admission who could not afford to pay their bills

Defending the need to hand the cash directly to patients, they said they don't want stories of how money disbursed did not get to the targeted beneficiaries

Kubwa - Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, September 1 settled the bills of 40 patients who were on admission in Kubwa General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Punch newspaper reports that the initiative was conducted in the presence of the Medical Director, Dr. Lasisi Muyideen and some hospital’s matrons.

Supporters of Tinubu are going the extra mile to project their candidate. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Addressing newsmen, the organiser and convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard, Shola Olofin, said:

“The BAT Vanguard are here for the purpose of providing outreach for the downtrodden, especially critically-ill patients on admission who cannot afford to pay bills for good healthcare.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fani-Kayode hails Jonathan for receiving Tinubu, APC in his Abuja home

Meanwhile, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan for receiving Tinubu and some APC governors in his Abuja home.

Writing on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode stated that:

“Goodluck Jonathan received them so warmly and with such respect and joy. This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and it portends great things for the future.”

2023: Tinubu is healthy and strong, says Ex-Minister Adebayo Shittu

On his part, APC chieftain, Adebayo Shittu says there is nothing to worry about concerning Tinubu's health.

The former minister of communications stated that Tinubu does not have any healthy challenge and he is ready for the task ahead.

He added that aspiring to lead a nation is not about age, arguing that it is about dynamism, exposure, among others.

My father will consolidate on Buhari's achievements, says Tinubu's daughter

On her part, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of Tinubu says her father will use his experience as governor to develop Nigeria.

Tinubu-Ojo who is also the head of Lagos state markets (Iyaloja General), made this assertion on Thursday, September 1 in Abuja, while accepting her appointment as grand patroness of a Tinubu support group.

According to her, Lagos is a mini Nigeria, and haven governed the state excellently, the APC candidate will surely excel as president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng