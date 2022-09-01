The Next Level Consolidation Forum has predicted that Tinubu will get 80 percent of southwest votes in the 2023 polls

The APC stakeholders also stated that it is the turn of the Yoruba ethnic group to produce the next president of Nigeria

According to members of the APC support group, no true Yoruba individual will reject Tinubu in the 2023 polls

Ibadan - Members of the Next Level Consolidation Forum, a Tinubu support group, have predicted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will get 80 percent of southwest votes in the 2023 general elections.

Led by its national coordinator, Oladosu Oladipo, the APC stakeholders gave this assertion at a meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Tinubu has gotten the support of the Next Level Consolidation Forum ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

They hinged their optimism on what they described as the southwest people’s appreciation of Tinubu’s remarkable performance as Lagos governor and his mentorship of several great Nigerians.

They added that Tinubu has the vision, knowledge, capacity and capability to deliver a better Nigeria.

Addressing the gathering, Oladosu said the southwest people are unique and appreciate the fact that it is turn of the Yoruba to produce the next president, adding that no true Yoruba will not support his own.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the event saw Oladosu direct all Tinubu campaign volunteers to take the Tinubu campaign to all units and wards across the country.

Tinubu hails Shettima as running mate marks 56th birthday

Meanwhile, Tinubu has congratulated his running mate and former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima aon his 56th birthday.

In a statement by his media office seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu described Shettima as a bold, courageous, selfless, brilliant and committed leader2023: Nigerian youths will set agenda for Tinubu, says Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the youths in the country will set the agenda for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he is elected as the next president

Governor Bello said the move is imperative because the youths own the future.

The Kogi state governor who made the assertions at the 2021 Blueprint Annual Public Lectures and Impact Series/Awards held on Tuesday, August 16 in Abuja stressed that Tinubu has the pedigree and capacity to lead the country out of its current socio-economic woes.

2023: APC leader Ginika Tor asks Ndigbo to vote Tinubu

In a related development, president of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Mrs. Ginika Tor, has assured the people of the southeast that Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigbo if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Monday, August 15, she remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

According to her, it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

Source: Legit.ng