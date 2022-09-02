Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra state has paid a visit to Kashim Shettima in Abuja

The former governor visited the APC VP candidate despite the fact that the majority of his people are supporting Peter obi of Labour party

Meanwhile, a social media user accused Ezeife of double standard with this visit given the fact that he has been calling for Igbo presidency

In a move that will likely anger thousands of supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, given the fact that he is a political export from the southeast, a respected elder and politician in Igbo land has visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

Tinubu is seen has one of the major obstacles for Obi in winning the 2023 presidential election and his ambition is not enjoying favourable support from the southeast. Those associating with Tinubu from the region are also not seen in any favourable light.

Chukwuemeka Ezeife has paid a visit to Kashim Shettima in Abuja. Photo: Tinubu/Shettima campaign

In a photo posted on the Tinubu/Shettima media support former governor of Anambra state, H.E Chukwuemeka Ezeife paid a courtesy visit to the APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

Reacting to the photo, a southeasterner, real_cnote, quickly said that the people of Anambra state are waiting for him to com,e and tell them to vote Tinubu /Shettima ticket.

He wrote:

"Okay nice photo, we are waiting for him to come to Anambra state to tell us to vote Tinubu and Shettima.We are waiting for him."

Others even accused the former governor of double standard, calling for Igbo presidency on one hand and visiting the APC vice presidential candidate on the other hand.

Lawrence Nlewemchi wrote:

"Look at who was announcing and cry for Igbo presidency now visiting Shettima ahhh."

