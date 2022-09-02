Chief Bode George on Thursday, September 1, condemned the leadership style of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

George, a former military governor in Nigeria said that Iyiorchia Ayu's utterances over the crisis between the national chairman of the party and Nyesom Wike is immature

According to George, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought economic woes to Nigeria as a country and her people

The war of words between the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyiorchia Ayu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state over the removal of the former has continued to elicit controversies.

In a recent outburst, Ayu who described himself as one of the founding fathers of the PDP said that Wike and his cohorts are children who do not understand the workings of the party.

But in his response, Wike said that the in due time, Ayu would witness what children within the party can do.

Reacting to the exchange of words between Ayu and Wike, a former deputy chairman of the PDP, Bode George, said Ayu is an immature individual.

Leadership reports that George, a former military governor of Ondo state while inaugurating Omerelu internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, which were constructed by the Rivers State government confirmed that Ayu's utterances are immature.

His words:

“You see and you hear when a serving national chairman of our party is calling elected governors children.

"Does he think that children don’t grow or there is a life perpetual for him? We need to watch our language. It look to me that it is him that is premature.”

APC government ruined Nigeria's economy

Speaking further George alleged that the Nigerian economy has been ruined by the present administration led by the All Progressives Congress.

He said:

"The government of APC has negatively affected the fortunes of our nation. The only sector that is functioning in the APC government is the monumental corruption in the land.

“Since 2015, insecurity has been rising geometrically, thereby threatening the unity of the country. Today, Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world is at a crossroad."

