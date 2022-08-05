Nigerians have been assured of a free, fair and credible election ahead of the much anticipated 2023 general polls

The assurance was given to citizens by the president, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired)

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, no form of 'wuruwuru' would be tolerated under his watch

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that no electoral malpractice or misconduct would be tolerated under his watch in the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

Speaking on behalf of the president at a workshop on ‘Election Security Management’ which was organised by the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja and Solar Security Consult, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired) confirmed that no political party or individual will be favoured.

The president has warned against any form of electoral misconduct in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Photo: Nigeria Presidency

Source: Facebook

Monguno also said that the president has charged all the security apparatus across the country, including the State Security Service (SSS) and the paramilitary, to work together by reviewing all operational strategies ahead of the polls.

Vanguard reports that the NSA noted that the election security management training organised by the Inspector General of Police is coming at a much-needed time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

"It will also enhance the capacity to stabilise the current internal security challenges towards creating a conducive environment for the citizens to exercise their franchise.

“A successfully policed and peaceful electoral cycle is a fundamental variable in the quest by any nation to advance its democracy and deepen its democratic ‘gates’."

Police leading the electoral process

The Punch reports that while speaking further, Monguno said with the police being the lead agency in the process, intelligence reports and other critical complementary roles by agencies must be handled with seriousness.

He added:

“I must reiterate that the President is firmly committed to delivering an election that is completely transparent and going to command the general acceptance of the Nigerian population.

“This election as far as the president is concerned, will be devoid of, to use the Nigerian parlance, any ‘Wurururu’.

Trouble as Professor Soyinka drops bombshell over lawmakers' move for Buhari's impeachment

Professor Wole Soyinka had joined lawmakers in the National Assembly to call for the impeachment of the president.

To the Nobel laureate, President Muhammadu Buhari has many times broken the contract of democracy which was handed to him.

Soyinka confirmed that once the contract of democracy is broken by a leader, an impeachment process is in order.

Former President joins Nigerians to lament high cost of living, items as hardship bites harder on citizens

The increasing cost of living appears to have gotten to every Nigerian, including a former president of the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo said the challenges faced by the nation's economy are telling on his businesses, especially his fish farm.

According to the former president, the hardship felt by Nigerians is caused by a bad leadership system.

Source: Legit.ng