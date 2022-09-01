The agitation for the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified

A powerful chieftain of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, has also supported the call for his removal

Chief George stated that Ayu will be doing the right thing if he resigns, having in mind that the leadership structure of the party is already one-sided

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The call for the dismissal of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been welcomed by the party's stalwart, Chief Olabode George.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the former deputy chairman, while speaking from Port Harcourt in Rivers state, said Ayu must vacate his seat ahead of the campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

Chief Bode George was a military Governor of Ondo State, and later Chairman of the NPA, then national vice-chairman in the southwest zone of the People’s Democratic Party. Photo: Bode George

Legit.ng gathered that political parties will commence proper campaign beginning from Wednesday, September 28, as stipulated by the electoral body, INEC.

Chief George who has never been shy of critiquing, disclosed that it will be unjust and undemocratic for the leadership structure of the party to be dominated by northerners.

PDP crisis: Northern members dominate leadership structure

Some of the top positions being controlled by the northern members of the party include the presidential candidacy, the national chairmanship, the BoT chairmanship as well as the presidential campaign spokesperson.

Chief George stated that it will be honourable for Ayu to relinquish his position before the commencement of the campaign in order to not cause a divide within the party which will on pose as a wrong signal to the party's preparation.

The PDP stalwart said the position of Governor Nysom Wike still remains and that he is only doing it for the sake of doing the right thing that will keep the party floating as one with integrity and fairness.

2023: PDP will lose presidential election, Wike vows as he declares war on Ayu

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike said that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, would make the party lose in 2023 because of his arrogance.

Wike, while reacting to a statement credited to Ayu that those calling for his resignation are children, reminded Ayu that those children actually brought him from the gutter.

The governor maintained that Ayu valued the chairmanship position more than winning the 2023 general election.

PDP crisis: Ayu’s removal gets major boost as names of possible replacements emerge

In another development, emerging reports have it that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the verge of naming the replacement of Iyorchia Ayu as party chairman.

Ayu who has been a subject of criticism for refusing to resign as he earlier promised, might likely be replaced in October.

However, the party big wigs are set to be favouring s southwestern candidate and the two names on the card are Jimi Agbaje and Dr. Eddy Olafeso.

