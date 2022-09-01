The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the commission fulfils its promise on delivering credible elections in 2023.

The Punch reports that Wike said it is important for Nigeria as a country if President Muhammadu Buhari does not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Governor Nyesom Wike has urged INEC to ensure it fulfils its promises of delivering credible polls in 2023. Photo: Rivers state government

Speaking at the commencement of the construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, Wike said Buhari's pledge shows that he is serious about leaving an enduring legacy of conducting free and fair elections.

His words:

“I thank Mr President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.”

“My problem is INEC, whether they will do what they said they will do. They are making promises now. I don’t know whether they will keep to them.

“If INEC will keep to the promises that Nigeria will get a better election, I will be so happy. Everybody will see with their eyes, that Abuja does not vote. It is the people here that will vote."

Nigerians have been assured of a free, fair and credible election ahead of the much anticipated 2023 general polls.

The assurance was given to citizens by the president, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired).

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, no form of 'wuruwuru' would be tolerated under his watch.

Professor Wole Soyinka had joined lawmakers in the National Assembly to call for the impeachment of the president.

To the Nobel laureate, President Muhammadu Buhari has many times broken the contract of democracy which was handed to him.

Soyinka confirmed that once the contract of democracy is broken by a leader, an impeachment process is in order.

