One of Governor Nyesom Wike's strong critics, Dakuku Peterside has again made a strong revelation about his antics

The former DG of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency disclosed that the people of Rivers are not ignorant of Wike's political games

The APC chieftain however maintained that the good people of Rivers state cannot be influenced or bought over in their voting pattern in the forthcoming general election

A former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said that Rivers state people are politically sophisticated and conscious.

He made this assertion while noting that contrary to popular belief, the people know beyond the antics of the current Governor Nyesom Wike-led Rivers State Government, The Punch reported.

Dakuku Peterside says Rivers people see beyond Wike's antics. Photo credit: Dakuku Peterside, Nyesom Wike- CON

Source: Facebook

Dr. Dakuku Peterside speaks further

Peterside, who is a chieftain of All Progressives Congress in the state, stated this while speaking at a rally in Opobo, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, according to a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, September 1st.

Peterside in his statement averred that Rivers people are politically sophisticated and as such, no one could influence how they would vote during elections.

He said:

“Rivers people know who their true leaders are; not those who presently take advantage of the harsh economic situation to hoodwink and turn them into articles of political and financial merchandise.”

Wike's ear, worse in River history, Peterside maintains

Speaking further, Peterside described the past seven years as one of the worst era in Rivers because of “leadership driven by selfish interest and unbridled ego”.

The former NIMASA DG said:

“There is no doubt that the last seven remain the worst in Rivers’ history. The ordinary Rivers man and woman were left out of governance while those in authority enriched themselves, appropriated the people’s commonwealth and shamelessly brandished even that which they stole, before the people. Rivers people never had it this bad.”

