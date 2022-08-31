Peter Obi has revealed that his prayer to God every day is to help him deliver good governance to the people should he become president in 2023

The Labour Party's flag bearer said he also asks God to never let the Labour of the people be in vain

According to Obi, contrary to claim by many, he has never stolen public funds while serving as a governor of Anambra state

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has denied every allegation that he might have embezzled public funds during his tenure as the governor of Anambra state.

Speaking at the Beverly Hills Diaspora hangout in California United States of America on Tuesday, August 30, the former governor of Anambra state said it has always been difficult for people to believe the truth in Nigeria because lying has become the order of the day.

Peter Obi has asked God to punish him and his children if he has ever stolen public funds. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Obi asked that God's wrath should visit him and the members of his family if he has ever stolen public funds while in office.

Also speaking on efforts put in by his supporters and the Labour Party to ensure that the 2023 presidential election is a success for him, Obi said the labour of the people shall not be in vain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also noted that he constantly prays to God to help him succeed as a president should he ever win the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

"One of the problems we face in Nigeria is that I have worked in the office and you can hardly find someone who will tell you the truth.

"I assure you that what we are doing will never be in vain and I remain prayerful. People who have come to pick me up at the airport will ask, why are you always praying?

"And I say listen, I always ask God, do not allow me, if I have the opportunity to fail the people.

"And If I have taken public money that I am not entitled to God should punish me and my children. Not because of anything but because God gave me enough."

Top former northern governor tells Peter Obi best way to return to PDP

Senator Ahmed Makarfi had alleged that the youths in Nigeria are using Peter Obi of the Labour Party out of frustration.

Makarfi called on Obi and his colleague with the New Nigerian Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the former governor of Kaduna state, other opposition parties need to work together to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

'Na who follow us go larry we go mally': Jubilation as Obidient proposes to girlfriend at Onitsha rally

A supporter of Peter Obi had earlier proposed to his girlfriend during a rally in Onitsha, Anambra state city.

The proposal took many by surprise during the rally which occured in the city on Sunday, August 29.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the proposal expressed excitement while stating that they will be present at the wedding ceremony of the couple.

Source: Legit.ng