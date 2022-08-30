Senator Ahmed Makarfi has alleged that the youths in Nigeria are using Peter Obi of the Labour Party out of frustration

Makarfi called on Obi and his colleague with the New Nigerian Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso to return to the Peoples Democratic Party

According to the former governor of Kaduna state, other opposition parties need to work together to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been urged to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The call was made to Obi by a former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi on Tuesday, August 30.

While speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, Makarfi said it is important for Obi and his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso to swallow their pride and return to the PDP.

Makarfi has alleged that the youths are using Peter Obi out of frustration. Photo: Peter Obi, PDP

Reacting to the return of Ibrahim Shekerau, the lawmaker representing Kano Central senatorial district from the NNPP to the PDP, Makarfi said there are only two parties in Nigeria.

Listing the parties as the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, Makarfi said frustrated Nigerian youths are using Obi as a symbol of anger.

He noted that the youths should not make decisions on the presidential candidate to vote for in anger.

Makarfi words:

“Peter Obi, personally, he respects me, I respect him. Kwankwaso still is my friend, I respect him but the issue is that we should all swallow personal ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by changing the government that is in power today.

“About the fears of the youths, I am not blaming them but when you are frustrated when you are angry, you may take a decision that will worsen your situation.

“I call on other opposition parties to actually come together, especially Peter Obi, I know he respects our presidential candidate (Atiku) a lot and many of us. PDP will be home to him, PDP will be home to his supporters, and Kwankwaso, we all started PDP together, let us come back home and do the needful for the sake of this country.”

