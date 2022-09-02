The 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi, Labour Party's flag bearer has gained a fresh endorsement

This particular endorsement for the former governor of Anambra state is coming from an eight-year-old Nigerian based in the United States of America

Zoë Tochukwu Okwuwa described Peter Obi as the solution Nigerians have been looking for because they (Nigerians) are tired of being tired

An eight-year-old American-born Nigerian girl, Zoë Tochukwu Okwuwa has called on every citizen who is tired of bad governance to join hands in ensuring that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party emerges victorious at the forthcoming polls.

Zoë while delivering a speech at a Good Governance Symposium organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Patriots for Democracy in Houston on Tuesday, August 30, described Peter Obi as a competent leader.

8-year-old Zoë believes Peter Obi is a competent leader who can take Nigeria out of her dark days. Photo: Zoë Tochukwu Okwuwa, Peter Obi

Source: Instagram

Obi had visited Houston after a brief stop in California as part of his tour and the need to interface with Nigerians in the diaspora.

Obi had earlier mentioned that as president of Nigeria he will seek ways to tap in on technology transfer from the diaspora and explore ways of reversing the enormous brain drain that has been debilitating for Nigeria.

However, while delivering her one-minute speech, Zoë, a popular actor and comedienne on Instagram warned that Nigerians are tired of bad governance which transcends to lack of electricity, insecurity, a good healthcare system and delivery among many other challenges facing Nigeria.

Nigerians must be actively involved in Peter Obi's expected victory in 2023

She noted that several Nigerians, including herself who are seeking solutions to the challenges bedevilling the nation believe that Obi is the answer to the long-standing prayers.

Describing the former governor of Anambra state as a competent leader, Zoë also reminded the people that Obi is not a magician and would be needing the combined effort of all well-meaning Nigerians to deliver the country from its dark days.

Her words:

"Good evening, my name is Zoë. All of us are here because we're tired. Tired of complaining of how government, of how bad governance has made lives of Nigerians hard. Tired of no electricity, tired of no security, no healthcare.

"We are here because we are tired of being tired, we want solutions and we believe that Mr Peter Obi is the solution. We want competent leadership and we believe Mr Obi is a competent leader.

"He will not fall our hand. I must remind you, that Mr Obi is not a magician. He cannot do this all by himself, he needs every one of us to do our part.

"We cannot sit idly by; we must be involved citizens. The difference between Mr Obi and others is that he inspires us to be good citizens. Let us, therefore, work tirelessly to make this rare candidate to be the next president of Nigeria."

A new press secretary for Peter Obi

At the end of Zoë's speech, the moderator of the event through thunderous claps and shouts from participants informed Obi that they have just found his first press secretary.

He said:

"Your Excellency, you have your first press secretary."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng