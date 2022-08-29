A supporter of Peter Obi has proposed to his girlfriend during a rally in Onitsha, Anambra state city

The proposal took many by surprise during the rally which occured in the city on Sunday, August 29

Many Nigerians who reacted to the proposal expressed excitement while stating that they will be present at the wedding ceremony of the couple

There was jubilation on the streets of Onitsha, Anambra state on Sunday, August 28, after a supporter of Peter Obi, proposed to his girlfriend during the Obidient rally in the state.

In a video circulating on social media, the man who was wearing a black t-shirt could be seen kneeling down on one of his knees to propose to his girl.

An Obidient in Onitsha proposed marriage to his girlfriend during a rally. Photo: @Xtopher08504402

Source: Twitter

While kneeling, the man brought out a ring and presented it to the girl who was seen smiling all through as other members of the Obiedient team cheered them on.

The members of the Obidient team were mostly heard chanting, 'Say yes, say yes', as the girl tried to lift her man off the ground.

Other members of the Obidient team were also seen spraying some naira notes on the newly engaged couple at the rally.

In their reactions on Twitter, many Nigerians congratulated the couple.

A Twitter user, Lolo Chairman said:

"We have an Obidatti wedding in ontisha to attend. Food go surplus "

In his reaction, Mark Henry said:

"Na who follow us go 'Larry' we go 'mally'.

Another user said he would not be missing the wedding of the newly engaged couple for anything as he would be joining the team of 'fathers of the day'

Source: Legit.ng