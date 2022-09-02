The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district at the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani has dropped a piece of fresh advice for all serving Nigerian governors.

In a tweet posted on his personal Twitter account, the human rights activist said serving governors who feel like kings when in power need to look back to see what has become of their predecessors.

Former Lawmaker is preaching humility to serving Nigerian governors. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Source: Twitter

He also urged the serving governors not to count the number of friends and supporters they have while in office.

His words:

"I wish the serving governors who feel like Kings can spare a little time and look at what became of their predecessors who were once in power.

"A governor should not count the number of his friends and supporters until he is out of office."

Nigerians react

Reacting to Sani's post on Twitter, some Nigerians urged the former lawmaker to be specific with his remarks.

A Twitter user, Agbo Gabriel told Sani to use his @ symbol by mentioning the particular governor he was referring to.

Another user, went ahead to mention the names of some serving governors while urging them to look at the lives of James Ibori of Delta state, Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and Peter Odili of Rivers state and thread carefully.

