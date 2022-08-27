Days after defecting from the NNPP, Ibrahim Shekarau is set to join the PDP and work for Atiku Abubakar

In fact, there is an indication that the PDP's presidential candidate will welcome Shekarau into the party on Sunday, August 28

This is why the former vice president is said to be on his way from London to Nigeria after his meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike

Media sources claim that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is set to receive Ibrahim Shekarau back in the opposition party.

It was gathered that the former vice president is expected to return from London and be on his way to Kano where he will officially welcome Shekarau into the party, The Cable reports.

Shekarau is said to have struck a deal wih the PDP (Photo: @atiku, Ibrahim Shekarau)

There meeting between Atiku and the former member of the Kwankwaso-led New Nigeria Peoples Party is supposed to be on Sunday, August 28.

There are reasons to believe that the meeting is majorly aimed at getting Shekarau to join Atiku's campaign team and lead the effort to get significant support from the northwest ahead of 2023.

A member of Shekarau's camp who spoke with journalists on Saturday, August 27, said:

“The deal with Shekarau has been agreed, and Waziri will visit him at his Kano residence on Sunday to publicly request his support for his presidential aspiration.

"You see, Malam as a former presidential candidate himself is a huge figure in Kano politics, and that is why our candidate has decided to come down to Kano and seek for his support regardless of the already existing agreement that they have."

Shekarau dumps NNPP, possible next destination revealed

Earlier, it was reported that Shekarau had reportedly dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, is the senatorial candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

He, however, moved out of the party because his followers were denied forms to also pursue their political ambitions.

“I am done with NNPP,” he told a crowd of supporters at the Kano Foundation office along BUK road on Monday, August 22.

