Some top politicians have vowed not to follow ex-Kano state governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau back to PDP

The politicians are part of those who joined the former governor when he defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party

Consequently, they reiterated their loyalty to the party and pledged to work toward its victory in the 2023 general elections

It seems ex-Kano state governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, is on his own as he dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This follows the decision of about 40 political bigwigs, who said they will not follow him to the major opposition party.

They have also reiterated their loyalty to the party and pledged to work toward its victory in the 2023 general elections, PM News reports.

Some top politicians have vowed not to follow ex-Kano State Governor, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau back to PDP. Ishak Musa

Source: Twitter

They announced their stand in a communique issued at the end of their meeting, which was read by Mr Haruna Isa-Dederi.

Isa-Dederi, who is also the member representing Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency said that they resolved to remain in the party to exercise their civic rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“We jointly and individually remained members of the Kano NNPP, with an unshaken loyalty and determination to carry the party to success in the forthcoming general elections.

“We shall continue to make sacrifices to our great party to further strengthen its support base.

“We urge all our supporters to equally continue to cooperate with us so that we can be able to take the party to victory.

“We joined the NNPP because of the conviction about the party’s manifesto and principles.

”It is determined to address the problems facing the country if given the mandate."

He, therefore, urged their supporters to remain calm and be law-abiding, assuring that they would never let them down politically.

Meanwhile, Shekaraa, one of the political pillars of Kano state, returned to the PDP.

He made this move after three months of political romance with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) headed by Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Moments after joining the opposition PDP, Shekarau vowed to work for the party's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and called for huge support ahead of the 2023 general election.

Also, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has urged the duo of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to return back to the party just like Ibrahim Shekarau, the former Kano state governor.

Makarfi reiterated that the PDP remains the real deal in salvaging the challenges of Nigeria.

When asked if Obi was a threat to PDP’s chances at the presidential polls, Makarfi described the rave about Obi as that which is emanating from frustrated youths who are using the Labour Party candidate as a symbol.

Source: Legit.ng