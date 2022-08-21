Peter Obi has been meeting several prominent Nigerians since he declared his interest in the presidency

Reports say the Labour Party's presidential candidate meeting with some governors have unsettled Atiku's camp

Obi recently met with some PDP governors opposed to Atiku's presidential ambition and also met with Governor Soludo

FCT, Abuja - A report by New Telegraph has revealed that the recent meeting between Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has sent jitters to the camp of Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming three days after Obi had a closed door meeting with some PDP governors opposed to Atiku in Port Harcourt.

Peter Obi has been meeting some prominent Nigerians in the last few weeks. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In Atiku's camp, it is being feared that the meetings may affect the political fortunes of the PDP presidential candidate negatively.

One of the supporters of Atiku, Mrs Nneka Neke, told reporters that there is this fear of anti-party game against Atiku, adding that the posture of Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has not helped matters.

She said:

“This meeting is not funny and just few days after the PDP governors held a meeting with Peter Obi, another meeting took place here in Awka with Soludo and most of us in Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization are not comfortable.”

Also, rumours and allegations that the duo were at loggerheads were put to rest when Obi put up appearance at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia and held a meeting with Soludo.

Obi, who left St Paul’s University, Awka, after a function on Saturday, August 20 came to the Governor’s Lodge at about 2.30 pm to see Soludo and caused a stir as those present were surprised by his presence.

According to the Soludo's spokesman, Mr Christian Aburime, the meeting was a closed door one, adding that the duo held mutual discussions as brothers.

Afterwards, Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra state.

Soludo on the other hand, welcomed Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the state and wished him well on his presidential bid.

1st Anniversary: Peter Obi visits Olu of Warri

Meanwhile, Obi, late Friday, August 19, paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, on the occasion of the monarch’s first anniversary of ascension to the throne.

Sharing photos from the visit and writing on his Twitter page, Obi said:

“It was a great honour to visit the palace of the Olu of Warri, where I met with His Imperial Majesty and his Family. I greatly appreciated and cherished the moments of conviviality and hospitality.”

2023: Valentine Ozigbo dumps PDP, backs Peter Obi ahead of polls

In a related development, a former Anambra state governorship candidate of the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo, has announced his decision to dump the party.

Ozigbo also stated that he will throw his weight behind the presidential ambition of Obi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 18, Ozigbo revealed that his decision to resign from the PDP was based on the need to ensure that a visionary leader was elected to lead Nigeria into the future.

Peter Obi emerges 2022 'Man Of The Year' award

In another development, Obi recently emerged the 'Man Of The Year' in the 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards organised by a community TV station.

The former Anambra state governor defeated businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and pop artiste, Davido to clinch the award.

A nominee, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, had earlier stepped down and publicly endorsed Obi for the award.

Source: Legit.ng