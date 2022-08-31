Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali says if he had the chance, he would have advised Senator Ibrahim Shekarau not to defect to PDP

Alkali who is the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) hinted that the former governor has lost his NNPP senatorial ticket

According to him, Shekarau ought to have allowed bygones be bygones and focus on some of the issues affecting the country

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau made a mistake defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the words of national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, are to be believed.

Shekarau, who clinched NNPP’s ticket for Kano central, dumped the party over his face-off with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate.

Alkali said if he were close to him, Shekarau would not have left the NNPP, Daily Trust reports.

He said:

“Technically speaking, he (Shekarau) has left that seat and if I were were close to him, very close, I would have advised him not to have done that… what is important in this country is that sometimes, there are a few sacrifices we have to make for the overall interest of the country."

Going further, Alkali said Shekarau ought to have allowed bygones be bygones and focus on some of the issues affecting the country.

