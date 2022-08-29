Salihu Lukman, the vice chairman of the northwest zone of the APC says Tinubu has more integrity than Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso

He stated that Tinubu's politics has always been on a different level than his other counterparts

The APC chieftain said though others might possess the traits of competence but they do not have the high level of competence that Tinubu possesses

The deputy vice chairman of the northwest zone of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has described the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a man with better integrity than his counterpart in the opposition parties.

According to an interview conducted by Punch newspaper, Salihu stated that though other candidates may be competent like Tinubu but they do not possess "personal integrity and trustworthiness" like the APC stalwart.

Salihu Lukman is the vice chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the Northwest zone. Photo: Salihu Lukman

Salihu said:

"Our candidate is about the only one, together with his running mate, that has not changed political parties on account of aspiring to contest elections. This means they are people with some level of consciousness and integrity.

"What that means is that trust can be invested in them more than in people, who, when they don’t get what they want in a particular spot, move to another place."

2023: "My fears if APC wins" - Salihu Lukman

When asked about his fears of APC’s weaknesses and strength ahead of the 2023 elections, Salihu stated that his major fears are how the party can strengthen accountability and the capacity of the party to influence the initiative of elected officials.

He said:

"I have argued and I am still arguing that for us in the APC, what is required is for us to have the honesty to review and look at what we promised between 2015 and 2019.

"What are the gaps, and, of course, there are gaps that exist? What is it that needs to be done in order to address those gaps?"

Salihu, however, admitted that the APC is going through a lot of challenges which he described as human challenges.

He urged people, especially the opposition to desist from politicizing it for their own selfish interest instead of helping to combat the challenges.

