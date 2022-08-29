The opposition presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso have been urged to merge to stand a chance against Bola Tinubu

Socio-Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has revealed that only an alliance or a merger can fizzle out APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of the presidential race, the Leadership newspaper reported.

The outspoken activist told candidates of the major opposition that the presidential polls will be difficult for them to win if they don’t form an alliance while noting that big ideas don’t win elections in this part of the world.

Deji Adeyanju revealed that big ideas don't win elections in Nigeria stating that only a merger can kick out the APC and Tinubu. Photo: Guardian

Adeyanju said from his experience as an election observer both locally and internationally he realizes that “stomach infrastructure” is the order of the day in this part of the world as against great ideas for good governance.

The socio-political activist made this known over the weekend during a Twitter space conversation titled #LEADERSHIPTwitterSpaces @LeadershipNGA.

He said:

“Big ideas don’t win elections in Africa. What wins elections in this part of the world is tribe, ethnicity, religion, rigging, vote buying, stomach infrastructure. What the opposition are doing now will not help them. Wike may not work for Atiku if he is not sure he will win.

“No politicians want to be identified with failure. Peter Obi is good but it is not possible for Atiku to step down for him. So, they must unite. It is common sense.”

2023: Atiku, obi must unite - Adeyanju

Adeyanju noted that states, where these candidates will win, have already been ascertained. He, however, stated that when results start reeling out from Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina states, there will be throttling.

The activist urged the duo of Atiku and Obi to merge and see how they can fizzle out the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu.

On the part of Kwankwaso, the standard bearer of the NNPP, Adeyanju alleged that the former governor of Kano state has already started working for Tinubu but has not made it open yet.

He said:

“Atiku, Obi, Kwankwanso must form a force. They should put somebody forward. Kwankwaso is already working for Tinubu because he does not want Atiku to emerge."

Source: Legit.ng