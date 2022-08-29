The plot to remove Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP has begun to gain momentum

The Rivers state block of the party says it will give a nod if the need arises to vote for Ayu's removal

Meanwhile, a series of meetings are still ongoing between Wike's team and that of Atiku Abubakar

The ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have as well reached a fever pitch following a new development in the party.

A report by The Nation newspaper confirms that the Rivers state chapter of the PDP has given a nod to support the removal of the embattled chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

The PDP crisis has now become a triangular rift cutting across Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. Photo: PDP

Legit.ng reports that there has been a growing disparity within the party over the chairmanship of Ayu. These disparities have been because Ayu at a point had promised to resign his position as chairman of the party if the presidential candidate emerges from the north.

PDP's current formation in leadership

As it stands, the presidential candidate is from the north, the chairman of the party (Ayu) is from the north, the spokesperson of the party is from the north and the chairman of the board of trustees is also from the north.

The current formation has led to a lot of political pundits and enthusiasts referring to the party as a northernized party with no sense of inclusion, equity, and fairness.

However, there have been a series of engagement talks with Governor Wike’s team and that of Atiku Abubakar concerning the controversy surrounding the chairmanship of Ayu.

Rivers state PDP reacts over imminent Ayu's removal as chairman

Slamming the present situation of the party, the state publicity secretary of the PDP chapter in Rivers state, Tambari Sydney Gbara said the current situation is glaring and easy to resolve but some chieftains have decided to ignore the obvious.

He said:

“Governor Wike is the leader of PDP in Rivers State. Therefore, where he stands, is where we stand as a party.”

Gbara stated that the call for Ayu’s removal is not personal but rather, it is in accordance with the statutory provisions of the party’s constitution that have been decided to be ignored by the former.

He said:

“In 2007 and 2008, when President Musa Yar’Adua emerged as the standard bearer of the PDP at the national level, Col. Ahmadu Ali (retd) who was the national chairman then, had to resign."

“A mini-convention was immediately convoked that brought Prince Vincent Ogbulafar from the South, to balance up. Therefore, why should it be different now?”

PDP crisis: BoT chairman, Jibrin slams party's leadership structure

Meanwhile, the BoT chairman of the PDP, Walid Jibrin says the current leadership structure of the party does not portray true democracy.

He stated that the marginalization of other regions in the party does not speak well of the party.

Jibrin said he remains one of the loyal members of the party since its formation in 1998 and will continue to tread on the original modules of the party.

