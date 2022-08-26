Sources have revealed that allies to the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, have again demanded the resignation of the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchial Ayu, from its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The governor's allies made the demand during a reconciliation meeting between Atiku and Wike in London on Thursday, August 25

Some members of the national working committee of the PDP have also been reported to be demanding the probe of finance under Ayu's leadership

Details of the meeting between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers state government, Nyeson Wike, have been revealed.

Sources privy to the information disclosed that the allies to the Rivers state governor demanded the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchial Ayu, The Cable reported.

Some NWC members demanded Ayu's probe over financial misconduct

Wike’s allies made the demand when Atiku met with them in his attempt to resolve the rift between him and governor Wike.

Another report also revealed that some members of the national working committee (NWC) are demanding a probe of the party's finance under Ayu’s chairmanship.

The meeting, which was held at Carlton Hotel in London, was attended by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Benue governor Samuel Orton; and their Abia state counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Number of PDP governors supporting Wike over his rift with Atiku reveals

About 6 PDP governors reportedly supported Wike in his rift with Atiku, who was said to have angered them by saying he did not pick Wike as his running mate because he cannot work with him.

The former vice president was also accused of being impolitic. The situation gets worse with the public comment of former governors Sule Lamido and Babangida Aliyu. The duo were considered “disparaging” by Wike’s associates.

Lamido recently described Wike as an “emperor” and said the party’s presidential candidate did not need him to win the 2023 presidential election.

