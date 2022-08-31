The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has made a strong revelation regarding his affairs with some retired generals in the country

Wike maintained that some retired leaders are threatening him with the Central Intelligence Agency of America if he fails to do their bidding

The PDP chieftain however charged the generals in Nigeria to use their CIA contacts to solve the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria, instead of threatening him and his friends

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said some retired military generals in the country threatened to use their CIA contacts to deal with him if he did not do their bidding.

The Central Intelligence Agency of America (CIA) is the US intelligence service tasked with gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world, primarily through the use of human intelligence (HUMINT) and performing covert actions.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged some former generals to use their CIA contacts to solve the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 31, Wike described as unfortunate the inability of those retired generals to use their contacts to solve the Boko Haram insurgency, Daily Trust reports.

The governor spoke while flagging off internal road networks at Igwurita, Rivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listen, no problem.

"If you are close to America CIA , why don’t you use it to solve Boko Haram problem.

"Is it on my body(me) you’ll use it? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to CIA, you know them as former generals, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?”

2023: Details of how Tinubu turned down Wike’s demands in London emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was allegedly reported to have turned down some of the demands of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Source privy to the information revealed that Wike has demanded that Tinubu should force the governorship aspirants in Rivers, Oyo, Abia, and Benue states to drop their ambitions for PDP candidates.

Tinubu, on the other hand, said he would not want to be deceptive, that he can only look at the case of Rivers state, but others look unrealistic and difficult to achieve.

2023: Peter Obi’s meetings with Wike, Soludo reportedly unsettles Atiku’s camp

Meanwhile, the recent meeting between Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has sent jitters to the camp of Atiku and the PDP.

This is coming days after Obi had a closed-door meeting with some PDP governors led by Wike in Port Harcourt.

In Atiku's camp, it is feared that the meetings may affect the political fortunes of the PDP presidential candidate negatively.

Source: Legit.ng