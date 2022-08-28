Accord Presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has launched an economic initiative ahead of the 2023 elections

Professor Imumolen is coming from a super private sector environment and parades great experience and enviable national and international exploits in his kitty.

Imumolen is also the youngest of all the presidential candidates in the upcoming 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Accord Presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has launched an economic system tagged: "I Will Prosper."

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is aimed at providing economic respite or succour to Nigerians to ameliorate their living plights and catalyse prosperity for all.

Prof Imumolen said the scheme will catalyse prosperity for Nigerians. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

The program which was announced by the presidential candidate via a press statement sent to Legit.ng noted that it will create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration in the society.

Speaking about the program, Prof Imumolen stated:

“It is meant to create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration which are the pivots upon which criminality and unpatriotic ways revolve.

“This system will provide the basis for business, financial, empowerment, education, healthcare and agricultural supports for all in different dimensions.

“The less privileged, aged and various socially handicapped are greatly considered in the 'I Will Prosper' configuration.

“It speaks volumes of our "All for All" political mantra and our avowed resolve to champion a solution-based electioneering campaigns towards our leadership emergence come 2023.”

He reiterated his mission towards thorough and patriotism-based national integration and economic rejuvenation which point to the fact that Nigeria Must Prosper Again.

He called on Nigerians to back him in the struggle to take Nigeria back from the stranglehold of poverty, pain, insecurity and retrogression.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

Prof Imumolen had earlier declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

Source: Legit.ng