Sheikh Ahmad Gumi says Nigeria’s next president is going to meet a huge mess caused by the Buhari administration

Gumi advised that Nigeria's next leader needs to be intelligent and supported by men with acumen

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse

Kaduna - Prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

Sheikh Gumi says President Buhari has made a mess of the situation in the country. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He said:

“The presidency, which represents the brain, is not getting the true picture of the grassroots suffering and the excruciating poverty breaking the masses because the feedback system is attacked by corruption, wickedness, and immorality.

“If the next president also follows the same trajectory, thinking that the present government was only dealing with the criminals with kid gloves, then a greater insurgency will definitely ensue.”

The cleric said the country should not be governed by a sectional or regional politician but one who has a national appeal.

Sheikh Gumi faults FG's measures in tackling insurgency

Earlier, Sheikh Gumi faulted the measures of the federal government towards the Boko Haram insurgency in northern Nigeria, stating that both sides of the divide committed crimes.

According to Punch newspaper, Gumi also agreed that the banditry in the northwest has an ethnic undertone.

Insurgency: Chief of Air Staff asks NAF commanders to go after terrorists

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has charged Nigerian Air Force operational commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country to ‘show no mercy’ to terrorists.

The CAS while speaking in Kaduna on Tuesday, August 2 asked the commanders to ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country.

Air Marshal Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilization of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the northwest and northcentral for enhanced operational effectiveness.

IGP orders tight security across FCT as intelligence reports predict possible terrorist attack

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the Federal Capital Territory in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

