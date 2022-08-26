Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned politicians against actions that could put the country in jeopardy

The ex-president also urged citizens and politicians to shun apathy in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

According to Jonathan, next year's election is critical to Nigeria's aspiration for notable development processes

Nigerian politicians especially those vying for one political office or the other have been urged to ensure they are responsible in the quest to achieve their ambition.

The former president, Goodluck Jonathan said it is important for the politicians to be mindful of Nigeria's corporate existence in their strive to win political office seats.

Goodluck Jonathan has called on politicians and Nigerians alike to put Nigeria first. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that Jonathan also urged the politicians and their supporters alike to ensure that they put Nigeria first while prioritising the well-being of Nigerians in their campaigns and other electioneering activities for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja at the annual Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue, the former president admonished Nigerians to shun apathy and indifference.

Citizens' participation in politics

He added that citizens should positively participate in the nation’s democratic processes to choose the right leaders that would make Nigeria better and united.

His words:

“The forthcoming elections are critical to our national aspirations, shared prosperity and development.

"I urge our politicians to be mindful of our unity and stability and exercise discipline in their campaigns and other political activities."

Source: Legit.ng