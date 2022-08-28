Most Nigerian youths cannot wait for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to emerge as the next president

In fact, they are doing all it takes to ensure he records a landslide victory in the forthcoming general election

In the buildup of the 2023 polls, supporters of the former governor of Anambra state have taken to the streets in Onitsha to declare their unflinching support for the presidential hopeful, Obi and Yusuf Datti's candidacy

The streets of Onitsha, Anambra state, is currently on a total lockdown as the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, march on the streets in support of the 2023 ambition.

According to a report by The punch, the rally commenced in the early hours of Sunday, August 28, from the Zik’s Avenue, near the Chinua Achebe’s Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra state.

Obi’s supporters Hit Onitsha streets, Anambra state, hold massive Rally. Photo credit: Peter Obi, The Punch

Source: Facebook

Obi's supporters held the rally in major streets in Anambra state

The supporters matching round the major streets in a rally, finally converge at the stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Men of the various security agencies were on the ground providing security and ensuring a hitch-free rally.

NBA Conference: Watch moment Peter Obi claps for Shettima

In a related report by Legit.ng, the fashion statement of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, was heavily mocked by Nigerians, and his speech was veiled with social media silence

However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not overlook the intelligentsia when he was speaking

Peter Obi's gesture was observed in a viral video, where he clapped for Shettima when the latter was speaking on his plan for Nigeria.

NBA Conference: Prominent presidential candidate ranks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

In another development, the presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather.

Kachikwu, also called the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, grandfather and Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of Labour Party as a father.

The former minister said the three aspirants would not survive a panel discussion on national issues that lasted for five hours.

Source: Legit.ng