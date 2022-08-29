Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of the Labour Party, has been seen in a viral video speaking for the emancipation of the Biafra nation

The ex-governor of Anambra state alleged that the Nigerian government has not been to the southeastern people despite the federal character clause in the Nigerian constitution

The presidential hopeful said that even if the Igbo are not considered wise enough, they should be allowed to have their own share of the national cake

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defended Biafra, adding that the Igbo are more Nigerian than any other tribe in the country.

The presidential hopeful, who was seen speaking in pidgin English, maintained that only the Igbos go to Lagos, Ibadan, Maiduguri, and other places, even with the ongoing war to build houses.

Peter Obi makes a case for Biafra in viral video Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said this while defending the agitation for the realisation of the Biafra nation in an over 2 minutes video.

Igbos are not being treated as Nigerians - Peter Obi alleges

The former Anambra governor alleged that the government has not been fair to the Igbos and is treating the people from the Southeast region as if they are not part of Nigeria.

When asked to choose between Biafra and Nigeria, Peter Obi did not directly answer the question but stated that the country has not been treating the Igbo well in terms of fairness.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate added that even if the Igbo are “mumu”, they should be allowed to have their own share of the national cake based on the national character.

