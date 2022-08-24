The presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather

Kachikwu, also called the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, grandfather and Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of Labour Party as a father

The former minister said the three aspirants would not survive a panel discussion on national issues that lasted for five hours

FCT, Abuja - Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has ranked the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather.

The presidential hopeful also referred to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as grandfather and father, respectively, Vanguard reported.

Dumebi Kachikwu ranks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Kachikwu did the rating at a panel session for the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections at the ongoing annual general conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association in Lagos.

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi cannot sit for 5 hours to discuss national issue - ADC presidential candidate

According to him, if the panel session that is tagged ‘democratic transition in the 21st century Nigeria’ goes for another 5 hours, other candidates would not be able to proffer solutions to the problem of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement by the media office of his presidential campaign organisation, Kachikwu said, “They cannot give what they don’t have.”

He lamented that schools have been shut down in Abuja over insecurity, even as President Muhammadu Buhari lives in the FCT.

The former minister asked if any place can be considered safe if the seat of power is besieged with insecurity.

NBA Conference: Shettima calls oppositions names, asks Nigerians to “follow the man wey know the road”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettima, the APC's vice presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to follow the man who understands and can solve Nigeria's problem.

The former governor of Borno state said he and the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have great antecedents in governance.

The vice-presidential hopeful promised that he and Tinubu will keep the ground running if they are elected come 2023.

Source: Legit.ng