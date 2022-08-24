NBA Conference: Prominent Presidential Candidate Ranks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi
- The presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather
- Kachikwu, also called the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, grandfather and Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of Labour Party as a father
- The former minister said the three aspirants would not survive a panel discussion on national issues that lasted for five hours
FCT, Abuja - Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has ranked the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather.
The presidential hopeful also referred to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as grandfather and father, respectively, Vanguard reported.
Kachikwu did the rating at a panel session for the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections at the ongoing annual general conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association in Lagos.
Atiku, Tinubu, Obi cannot sit for 5 hours to discuss national issue - ADC presidential candidate
According to him, if the panel session that is tagged ‘democratic transition in the 21st century Nigeria’ goes for another 5 hours, other candidates would not be able to proffer solutions to the problem of Nigeria.
In a statement by the media office of his presidential campaign organisation, Kachikwu said, “They cannot give what they don’t have.”
He lamented that schools have been shut down in Abuja over insecurity, even as President Muhammadu Buhari lives in the FCT.
The former minister asked if any place can be considered safe if the seat of power is besieged with insecurity.
