The fashion statement of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, was heavily mocked by Nigerians, and his speech was veiled with social media silence

However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not overlook the intelligentsia when he was speaking

Peter Obi's gesture was observed in a viral video, where he clapped for Shettima when the latter was speaking on his plan for Nigeria

Lekki, Lagos - The fashion style of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, at the recently concluded Nigerian Bar Association’s conference, caught the attention of many.

Aside from the dressing, the other significant aspect that Nigerians are not talking about is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, clapped for Shettima.

NBA Conference: Peter Obi claps for Shettima Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Kashim Shettima

Shettima’s speech was motivational, reassuring and empirical. It addressed the pain point of common Nigerians, particularly the economy and insecurity.

The vice presidential hopeful explored his track records and successes to buttress his points and capability to lead Nigeria, which will compete favourably with other developed countries of the world.

In his speech, the former governor of Borno also promised to leave a good leadership legacy for other nations of the African continent to follow.

His speech is so captivating and impressive that it caught the attention of Peter Obi, who acknowledged the ingenuity of the APC vice presidential candidate when he clapped for him from where he was seated.

Watch the video below:

