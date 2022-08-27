Festus Keyamo has aired his position on the presidential ambition of Peter Obi and what he feels the former Anambra governor has in mind

The spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has alleged that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is taking his supporters for a ride.

In a tweet on Friday, August 26, Keyamo who is also the minister of state for labour and employment claimed that Obi is taking 'Obidients' nowhere.

He tweeted:

"We told the OBIdient soldiers that their ‘hero’ was taking them to nowhere; taking them for a ride of the century and for political 419! We laugh! We are ahead of them!"

Keyamo's position is his reaction to a media report that the former Anambra governor has secretly agreed to a deal to work for the victory of Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

The report has it that "Obi has reunited with his old boss and PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as both parties reportedly agree to a deal to secure the emergence of the latter at an eyebrow-raising meeting held in London this week."

The said report, from a local media outfit, said the deal was made when Atiku and Obi met in London recently.

Part of it read:

"According to our sources, Atiku acknowledged at the meeting that Obi’s emergence as a candidate and soaring popularity amongst a group of electorates have complicated his victory calculations, especially in the Eastern region of the country where he is looking to shore up numbers to make up for a predicted loss in the North East where the popularity of the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, is expected to deliver the region to the ruling party.

"Atiku also noted that Obi’s online clatter – much of which has been criticized as characterized by abuse, intimidation, fake news, and driven by secessionist IPOB propaganda network – has drowned out his campaign and threatens his ability to unite the populace behind his preferred electoral narrative as the official opposition to the APC.

"To forestall the envisaged danger, Atiku made an offer to Obi to rejoin the PDP family and help clear the path for his emergence, our sources said. Although it remains unclear whether or not the deal includes a possible step down from Obi at the final hour, we were able to gather that both parties agreed to work together to deny the APC votes in certain parts of the country where Obi will effectively play the ‘spoiler’ role.

"This also includes the South-west region where Obi has been tasked to continue his posturing as the ‘better alternative’ to the duopoly of the APC and PDP as a decoy to steal votes that would have otherwise gone to the APC. He was also asked to contribute to the PDP’s outreach to the Eastern region where Atiku is looking to diffuse growing tensions and re-establish the PDP as the popular choice.

"Obi’s acceptance to play the spoiler role and clear the path for the emergence of Atiku and PDP in 2023 was conditioned on the promised reward of a very senior position in a possible PDP administration should Atiku win the election, our sources claimed. We were not able to ascertain the actual position promised to the former Anambra governor from our sources.

"Other sources contacted to ascertain the reward that convinced Obi to join forces with his old boss speculated a possible swap which would see Obi reclaim his previous position as running mate, although that is certain to face legal obstacles. Others have said he may be made to preside over the management of the economy in an Atiku administration."

Peter Obi attempts to kneel while greeting Atiku Abubakar at NBA conference

Meanwhile, Obi made an attempt to kneel to greet Atiku Abubkar when he entered into the hall where the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) 62nd was ongoing on Monday, August 22.

The former Anambra governor walked towards the former vice president and tried to kneel before him to exchange pleasantries but Atiku stopped him, stood up and gave him a hug.

Obi and Atiku have maintained mutual respect for each other since they emerged presidential candidates of their various parties.

