A young Nigerian girl has broken down in tears after seeing the low aggregate score in her UTME result

The girl pleaded with netizens to recommend a school that can give her admission with her low aggregate score of 38

Speaking further, she revealed that she has been hiding her result from her family and church members and sought help on how to tell them

Reactions have been trailing a sad video of a Nigerian girl who scored 38 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A heartbreaking video making the rounds on TikTok showed her expressing her pain over her poor academic performance.

Girl who scored 38 in UTME cries out Photo credit: @theyloveanjolaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student seeks help over 38 UTME score

The girl identified on TikTok as @they.luvanjolaa pleaded with netizens to suggest any school that can give her admission with such a low score.

She also asked netizens to give her tips on how she can relay the information to her family and church members whom she has been hiding her result from.

The girl wrote:

“My life didn't end, till I saw my "Jamb" results. Which school will accept 38 abeg? And please help me drop ways I can tell my family and church members."

Reactions trail girl's 38 UTME score

Netizens on the TikTok app took to the comments section of her video to drop their opinions.

@callmekassiy reacted:

“My church is looking for Sunday school teacher and we are paying well.”

BENEFIT C said:

“He get one school like this buh nah for night and nah road side.”

D commented:

“Sunday school.”

+234.dunsinI said:

“Driving school, ml.”

Perity said:

“Which school will accept 7.”

Nelly Hayes said:

“Tell them your system went off and on.”

SASUKE said:

“Incase you come across this comment in 2084, i made this comment in 2024 when bag of rice was 75k and petrol 950 per litre.”

Nelly Hayes reacted:

“Come and school in Cotonou no need for jamb DM for. more information.”

SHOLEYE reacted:

“Carry your bag and leave the house.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in english language.

Source: Legit.ng