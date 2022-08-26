The governor of Rivers state, Wike Nyesom, is indeed the man of the moment following his recent trips in and outside the shores of Nigeria

After a meeting with Atiku Abubakar, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate Wike, Governor Samuel Ortom and Ikeapzu of Abia are back in town

Meanwhile, close associates of the Rivers governor disclosed Wike's camp insisted on Iyorchia Ayu's removal as one of the conditions listed to support Atiku in 2023

An emerging report by Channels TV states that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has arrived in Port Harcourt from the United Kingdom (UK).

Wike was accompanied by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state on Friday, August 26.

Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu arrive in Port Harcourt after meeting with Atiku Abubakar in London. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Wike and other PDP governors met with Atiku last night

During their time in the UK, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors met with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

They also met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

2023: PDP vs LP, APC: Uncertainty as Wike dangles in middle

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is shining brightly like a star as he has lately become the cynosure of all eyes in the nation's political arena following the constant search for his support by different political parties across the country.

Wike and Rivers State are very strategic as far as the 2023 election is concerned. Rivers does not only have the population but has the financial capacity to pull a presidential election. And Wike being the executive Governor of the state has all it takes to convince his people on who to support.

Recall that during the commissioning of the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover in Port Harcourt, Wike had boasted that anyone who plays with Rivers people does that at his or her own peril, stating that Rivers people will only know those who know them and can only vote for those who care about them.

2023: Yellow card for PDP, Atiku as Wike's strong man, joins APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ally of Nyesome Wike, the Rivers state governor, Prince Sudor Nwiyo, has resigned his membership from the PDP.

Nwiyo, who is the director general of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), joined the APC, alleging that money is only shared with members of the PDP who joined from APC to make them stay.

It was not clear if Wike is in support of this move considering his romance with the APC leaders at the national level, but Nwiyo promised to collapse the structure of the WSM to the APC since he has left the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng