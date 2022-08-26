Governor Wike has been advised to either support APC's Bola Tinubu or Labour Party's Peter Obi for 2023 presidency

Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), gave the advice, cautioning the Rivers state governor against backing Atiku

The advice comes after Governor Wike separately met with the top three presidential candidates in Europe

Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has advised Governor Nyesom Wike against supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike in the past few days have separately met with the top three presidential candidates in the country in Europe: Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi, flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Governor Wike and his colleague governors speak after meeting with Tinubu, Obi and Atiku in Europe. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He also met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is reportedly lobbying him to support Obi’s presidential bid.

Don't lose out in the political permutations - Okechukwu advises Wike

Commenting on the development, Okechukwu cautioned Wike against losing out in the current political permutations in the country, TheCable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the Rivers state governor is currently enjoying “the moment” but should not be carried away by the attention he is getting from political bigwigs.

The VON DG advised Governor Wike not to support Atiku for allegedly betraying him (Wike) and the southern region.

“My candid advice is that he should not make the mistake of rewarding Atiku Abubukar, who betrayed the south and by extension Wike, who could have won the PDP presidential primary election.

“The grave danger of Wike making the gross mistake of going back to Atiku, who is now the new sheriff in charge of PDP, take my bet, is that he will definitely suffer from dagger’s syndrome," he said:

Wike should support Tinubu or Peter Obi - Okechukwu

According to Okechukwu, Wike should either align himself with Tinubu or Obi.

His words:

“For Asiwaju, he will harvest from our (APC) spread. For Obi, his constituents and allies may be more comfortable.

“The truism is that patriots of both north and south are not so happy with the betrayal of the rotation convention by Atiku, this made a lot to doubt his proclamation of being a unifier."

2023: Why I, PDP governors met Obi, OBJ, Tinubu in UK - Wike

Meanwhile, apart from confirming that he met Obi, Obasanjo, and Tinubu, Governor Wike has explained his motive for the closed-door meetings.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 26, Wike said the discussion centred on non-partisan topics, but on issues affecting everyone in the country.

Describing the meetings as fruitful to journalists and stating that Nigeria's leadership is bigger than one person or group, the Rivers governor noted that the ultimate plan is to make the country a better place for all in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng