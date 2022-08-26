Reno Omokri has been dismissed as a social media busybody by the campaign team of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Omokri has been relentless in his attacks on Obi's presidential ambition in the past few weeks, dismissing it as a ruse

The campaign team of Obi hit back at the former presidential media aide, describing him as a frustrated figure

FCT, Abuja - The campaign team of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has accused former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, of using Obi’s name to remain relevant on his social media.

The Obi campaign team, named Obi-Datti Movement, in a statement on Thursday, August 25 described Omokri as a frustrated man.

Peter Obi's supporters say Reno Omokri is a busybody who should be ignored.

Part of the statement published by Leadership newspaper read:

“The media office of the Obi-Datti pan Nigeria political movement views the recent remarks of a social busybody, Reno Omokri, on the high-flying candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as an undiluted fantasy of one who struggles with a hard sell in our multi-market setting.

“We also appreciate Mr Omokri’s frustration arising from his dimming image after his catastrophic choice of candidate for 2023 and his struggle to perform the impossible of convincing the people that rusty iron can be gold.

“We also know that Omokri belongs to the group that needs to mention Labour Party’s Peter Obi in every online commentary to remain visible on social media, where Obi is not only trending but also rules the waves.”

