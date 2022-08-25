Peter Obi's supporters nationwide continue to go the extra mile for the Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

One of such supporters has donated his hotel in Ibadan to serve as a campaign office for Labour Party

Another one has donated his sound system to the former Anambra state governor to use for his presidential campaign rallies

Twitter - Isaac, a younger brother to the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has announced his donation of his property, Viewpoint Resort, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to the Peter Obi campaign team ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi's campaign have gotten a boost through donations by his supporters. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Announcing his donation via a now viral video on Twitter, the younger Fayose called on all 'Obidients' in the area to get familiar with the location.

His words:

“My Obidients, I have a good news for you. I will be donating my hotel for the period of six months for the remaining campaign time. I have four shops, I have halls, I have rooms, I have swimming pool, I have a big place that can take 1000 people for carnival.

“If you are Obidient, and you are in Ibadan, we need to identify our polling units. I think about 1000-plus in Ibadan. Now, you guys have a place to hold your meetings. There is no business activity going on till I sell the place. We can use it for Peter Obi till after elections.”

Source: Legit.ng