The Labour Party has alleged that PDP chieftain Reno Omokri is making money from attacking its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on social media

The party then urged its candidate supporters, known as Obidients, to stop reacting to Omokri's posts on Peter Obi, in order to reduce the impression they get

The Obidients, according to the Labour Party, are the largest on social media. Thus, ignoring Omokri's posts will stop him from making money on the page

Labour Party has alleged that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reno Omokri, is making money from the engagement he gets from attacking its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on social media.

The party made the allegation on Friday, August 26, on its Twitter page while citing reliable intelligence.

Labour Party accuses Reno Omokri of making money from attacking Peter Obi on social media

Source: Facebook

Reno Omokri is a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan and a social-political commentator on social media.

The party then urged its supporters and presidential candidate to stop commenting on Omokri’s posts to stop him from making more money.

The recent statistics revealed that Peter Obi’s followers and admirers are the majority of the population on social media, Labour Party claimed.

The party said if the Obidients ignore Reno Omokri’s, his impression on social media will be reduced from Twitter analytics and consequent relevance and impact.

