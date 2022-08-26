Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is said to be canvassing support for Peter Obi

The former president is of the opinion that it is the turn of the southeast to be president and Obi is a competent politician

Obasanjo has also reached out to the Wike's camp in PDP, but associates of the Rivers governor reportedly prefers Bola Tinubu of APC

London - A report by Punch newspaper indicates that former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has made a case for the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Confirming the meeting between Obasanjo and Wike on Thursday, August 25, a member of the Rivers governor’s camp, disclosed that the meeting was about the 2023 presidential election.

Obasanjo meeting with Wike's PDP Faction was said to have been on the need for them to work for Peter Obi. Photo credit: @firstladyship

When asked by if there was a possibility of an Obi/Wike alliance, the source said:

“Obasanjo is working on that, but many of us (Wike’s camp) prefer Tinubu. Tinubu has a political structure and base. Although Obi is ‘Obidient’, he doesn’t have a structure and base. Obi’s candidacy will only rub off on the PDP’s stronghold.”

Another close associate of the Rivers state governor said Obasanjo hinged his support for Obi on the need for the southeast to produce the next president.

The source stated:

“You know Obasanjo; if he believes in something, he works for it. His presence at the meeting was to convince Wike to support Obi. He believes the Labour Party’s presidential candidate is competent.”

Veteran journalist condemns Nigerian politicians for meeting abroad

On her part, a veteran journalist and Chief Executive Officer of Arise TV, Ijeoma Nwogwuwgwu, has condemned Nigerian politicians for having meetings outside the country.

Sharing a picture of the Wike's PDP faction meeting the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Nwogwugwu wrote on her Instagram page:

“It is really disheartening that Nigerian politicians are jetting thousands of miles away to negotiate possible alliances. Couldn’t these meetings have all been held back home? More significantly, Peter Obi who has tried to sell himself as distinct from the rest, is no different.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about self-interest and not what is best for Nigeria. Sometimes, I often wonder why we kill ourselves and lose precious sleep over these politicians. They’re all the same…. Selfish, desperate, insincere, lying bunch.”

Obasanjo, Wike, Peter Obi, PDP governors meet in London

Earlier, Obasanjo, Obi and Wike held a meeting in London, which was also attended by some governors on the platform of the PDP.

They were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Other politicians in attendance are former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, and Senator Olaka Nwogu from Rivers.

2023: Valentine Ozigbo dumps PDP, backs Peter Obi ahead of polls

In a related development, a former Anambra state governorship candidate of the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo, has announced his decision to dump the party.

Ozigbo also stated that he will throw his weight behind the presidential ambition of Obi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 18, Ozigbo revealed that his decision to resign from the PDP was based on the need to ensure that a visionary leader was elected to lead Nigeria into the future.

