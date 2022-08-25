Peter Obi's supporters keep employing different ways to canvass for votes in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate

In Bauchi, ardent supporters of the former governor of Anambra state in the northeast state are focusing on washing cars for free

They also had a banner of the Labour Party presidential candidate at the site where the free services are rendered

Yalwan Kagadama - Some youths have opened a free car wash in Bauchi state to create awareness for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The young Nigerians render the services on Fridays and Sundays - days reserved for worship by adherents of Christianity and Islam.

At the car wash, a banner urging locals to 'Love Peter Obi, Wash Free' was placed strategically to win more support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Legit.ng gathered that the youths are from Yalwan Kagadama area of the northeast state.

