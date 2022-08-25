In a recent post on Twitter Thread, Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri has again tackled Peter Obi's candidacy

According to Omokri, the former governor of Anambra state is not even close to contending with the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu

The PDP chieftain explained that Tinubu has all the unique qualities to lead the country after successfully governing Lagos

In the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a more unique contender above the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Omokri, while outlining Tinubu’s achievements in a series of tweets, explained Obi lacks the characteristics necessary to lead the country compared to the former governor of Lagos State, The Nation reported.

Reno Omokri says Tinubu is far better than Obi. Photo credit: Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Omokri outline Tinubu's qualities

He described how both presidential candidates led their respective States, stating Obi invested Anambra resources at a loss but Tinubu invested Lagos resources to make huge profit for the state.

The PDP chieftain added that Peter Obi and his successor, Willie Obiano, fell out within a short period of time, whereas Tinubu established successors who were able to work and develop the State from where he left.

His tweet reads:

“In terms of how they governed their states, Peter Obi is no match for Tinubu. Tinubu invested Lagos money in Econet and made a huge profit. Obi invested Anambra money in SABMIller and got a massive loss. But are we ready for this conversation without altercation? #TableShaker

“In terms of managing men and money, Tinubu is far better than Obi, though I agree he is a crook. He increased Lagos’s IGR revenue far better than Obi did in Anambra. And he installed successors that are loyal to him, while Obiano fell out with Obi within months! #TableShaker.”

Source: Legit.ng