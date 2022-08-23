Columbia University has invited the Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer to speak at its town hall meeting on Sunday, September 4

Peter Obi will be speaking on Afro Economics & Government Policy at the event which would be hosted by Columbia Africa Business Club and Black Law Students Association

According to the organisers, the location for the event will be made available to confirmed guests after registration

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is billed to speak at a town hall meeting organised by the Columbia Africa Business Club and Black Law Students Association of the University of Columbia, United States of America.

The event would take place on Sunday, September 4, between 12 pm and 4 pm New York time.

Peter Obi would be speaking at Columbia University's Town Hall meeting. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Details of the event seen on Eventbrite by Legit.ng show that the former governor of Anambra state will speak on Afro Economics & Government Policy: A Conversation with Governor Peter Obi.

The event which is hosted by Columbia Africa Business Club and Black Law Students Association of the institution aims at spurring a riveting conversation on Afro Economics & Government Policy with the Nigerian presidential candidate.

Details of the town hall meeting at the Columbia University

According to information placed on the invitation by the organisers of the town hall meeting, BBC News describes Mr. Obi as the "candidate electrifying young Nigerians" and a "powerful force ahead of Nigeria's presidential election next February.

It added that Obi is energising voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

The organisers said:

"A successful businessman, former two-term governor, and previous chairman of Nigeria's Fidelity Bank PLC, ABC and BLSA will sit down with Mr. Obi to discuss his thoughts on economic development and government policy, including his views on galvanizing the African diaspora for positive change on the continent."

Calling for applicants to register for the event, the organisers said details of the location will be announced to attendees after registration.

