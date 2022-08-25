Peter Obi has announced that he is on his way to the United States of America on Thursday, August 25

Obi also noted that he would be stopping over in Germany for an interactive session with some Nigerians in the diaspora

According to Obi, he will going to two other countries - Italy and Canada - before finally heading ou to the USA

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has departed Nigeria for the United States of America.

The former governor of Anambra state made the announcement on his personal Twitter account on Thursday, August 25.

Peter has said that he would be meeting with Nigerians in Germany during his trip to four different countries. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Obi also noted that he would be making a quick stop in Germany to interact with some Nigerians in the country.

Commitment to Nigerians in diaspora

Writing further, the Labour Party's flagbearer said he holds Nigerians in the diaspora in high esteem as they represent the core of the nation's human development capital

He added that Nigerians in the diaspora contribute to national-building through remittances and technical knowledge transfer.

His words:

"En route to the U.S.A, I'll make a pit stop in Germany to interact with Nigerians in Germany.

"I hold Nigerians in Diaspora in very high esteem; they represent the core of our human development capital and contribute immensely to nation-building via remittances and technical knowledge transfer.

"My present outing will take me to Germany, Italy, Canada & the U.S.A. I look forward to the very constructive engagements -PO"

