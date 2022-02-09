Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has been urged to make his intention about contesting for 2023 presidential election known to the public

The call was made by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, Daniel Bwala on Tuesday, February 8

Bwala said considering the fact Bola Tinubu has helped Osinbajo in the past, now is the time for the vice president to support the APC national leader rather than contest against him in 2023

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Bwala, on Tuesday, February 8, said that vice president Yemi Osinbajo will not be contesting against the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu, at the 2023 general elections.

The Punch reports that Bwala said the vice president is not interested in vying for the number one seat in the forthcoming presidential election.

An APC chieftain has said that VP Osinbajo will not contest against Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

He said he is aware that there is some atom of wisdom in the vice president not contesting for the presidency even as he (Osinbajo) ensures that any attempt at suggesting such is whittled down.

Bwala said:

“He (Osinbajo) may have understood that the general principle of equity and fairness is that one good turn deserves another.

"He had a principal who supported him for eight years and because Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) has indicated interest, morally, not legally, it would be injurious for the Vice President to express interest."

Why Osinbajo must throw in his full support for Bola Tinubu

Channels Television also reports that Bwala said there is a saying that the best thing you can do for someone who has helped you is to support him or her.

He said that the idea could also be that one could hope that should the person you has helped you not get whatever is it, he is looking for, you can pray that he then throws all his weight to support.

According to Bwala, that approach is better than outrightly challenging the 'helper' to a contest as the case may be.

He said:

“Secondly, there’s an idea that if someone has helped you and indicated interest, your best bet is to go about supporting him with the hope that he doesn’t get it, he will now throw his weight behind you but you will not challenge him.

"And I think that since the vice president is not interested, it is important that he comes out and downplay his supporters and support Asiwaju."

He warned that the consequences of continuing to play to the gallery can lead to a crisis between supporters of Osinbajo and Tinubu.

