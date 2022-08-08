A prediction has been made about one of the major defections the All Progressives Congress is soon to witness

The projection, made by Bwala Daniel, Atiku Abubakar's campaign spokeman, is about Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Daniel in a recent tweet said the Kaduna governor will be joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2023 elections

The spokesman person of Atiku Abubakar's campaign organisation, Bwala Daniel, has made an ambitious prediction on what will transpire before the 2023 general elections.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 7, Daniel who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) not long ago said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state will join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) very soon.

Bwala Daniel said Governor Nasir El-Rufai will join the PDP soon (Photo: Nasir El-Rufai)

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain said this while he was reacting to El-Rufai's position on one of his comments.

Daniel noted that he will not join issues with the governor because he is very optimistic about his defection to the opposition party before 2023.

He tweeted:

"My attention was drawn to @elrufai laughing at a comment made about me on my past video. Hmm

"@elrufai is one of the finest we have from the north, I will never join issues with him, especially because I am optimistic he will be with us before the 2023 elections."

