The African traditional worshippers in Lagos and overseas have endorsed the ambition of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu

The traditional worshippers said they have been praying for the actualisation of Tinubu's dream to govern Nigeria

The group made this known during the celebration of this year's Isese day celebration in Ajah, Lagos, over the weekend

Ajah, Lagos - The chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have continued to get boasted as traditional worshippers have announced their support for him.

At the weekend, the traditional African religion of Nigeria and overseas (AATREN) said that they have been praying for the former governor of Lagos state, The Nation reported.

Opemoluwa of Ikateland, the high chief of Ifasegun of Elegushi in Lagos, made the revelation at this year’s Isese Day Conference held at the Ilasan playground in Ajah.

The theme of the conference is “African Traditional Religion, Catalyst to National Peace And Stability”.

According to the Opemoluwa, “We have been praying for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and by the grace of God he will get to that place that he is seeking victoriously.”

