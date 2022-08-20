The APC has disowned the viral list of members of its presidential campaign council, noting that the circulating content is unofficial

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the list of its presidential campaign council being circulated on social media and published by some online media, legit.ng not included, is not official.

The council’s director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, August 20.

APC disowns viral campaign council members list Photo Credit: Abdullahi Adamu

APC urges public to disregard viral presidential campaign council list

While noting that the purported list is not official, Onanuga, asked the public to disregard the list and that the leadership of the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would make a formal unveiling of the campaign council.

According to Onanuga, the party understands that the public is interested in its and its presidential candidate.

Also, he urged the media to restrain from disseminating incorrect information.

He added that various directorates of the campaign structure are still in the process of being put together.

The APC stalwart noted that all of these are being done in consultation with the progressives governors and other stakeholders.

