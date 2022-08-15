The ruling APC has been alleged to withhold the allowances of electoral officers engaged in conducting the party's primaries for the 2023 general elections

The Abdullahi Adamu-led APC has also been defying President Muhammadu Buhari's order to refund those candidates who stepped down at the March 26 convention

Despite making over N3bn during the convention, the party has also been paying its staff salaries late in the last two months

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, had continued to defy the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to refund nomination fees to aspirants who stepped down at the party’s convention on March 26.

The convention later produced Adamu as the consensus candidate for the party’s chairmanship seat, The Nation Reported.

2023: Fresh Crisis in APC As Adamu Refuses to Obey Buhari's Order

Source: Facebook

APC has not been paying staff salaries on time

The party is still owing some members who were engaged in conducting the congresses from ward to the national convention in preparation for the 2023 elections.

The ruling party has also failed to pay staff salaries on time. June salary was paid in mid-July, while July salary was paid on Friday, August 12.

The late payment of salaries was against the stipulated 25th of every month.

APC yet to refund candidates who stepped down during convention

On March 24, President Buhari, after meeting the 8 national chairmanship aspirants, asked them to step down for a consensus candidate, promising them that the party will refund their nomination fees.

It was also revealed that the party made over N700 million from 170 persons who contested for different positions within the party.

The APC also made over N3 billion from members who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s ticket for different positions in the 2023 general elections.

Despite making it huge during the primaries, the presidential directive was not being adhered to.

Other aggrieved members are those engaged in the conduct of the party’s primaries that produced the APC’s candidates for the 2023 elections.

