The crisis rocking the SDP has come to the public again as a faction has urged Nigerians to disregard a comment credited to the other faction over Tinubu's endorsement

The factional spokesperson, Alfa Mohammed, has claimed the majority of the party's leaders would endorse Tinubu if the party's crisis is not resolved as soon as possible

However, the other factional spokesperson, Rufus Aiyenigba, urges the public to disregard Mohammed as he has ceased to be a party member since 2012.

The leadership tussle rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has taken a new turn as a faction has urged Nigerians to disregard the national publicity secretary of the other faction, Alfa Mohammed, over claims of endorsing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Rufus Aiyenigba, the publicity secretary of the faction, said Nigerians should disregard Mohammed, Sahara Reporters reported.

Muhammed stated that most SDP leaders would have supported Tinubu to become the party's presidential candidate.

Mohammed had said, “I would not be surprised if the largest body of the SDP decides in near future to adopt Tinubu for president and thus cause further division in the party, especially if the court fails to determine which of the SDP factions is authentic shortly.”

But Aiyenigba, in a counter message, said Mohammed has ceased to be an SDP member since 2019.

Aiyenigba claimed that Mohammed is unknown to the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The truth of the matter is that he ceased being a member of the SDP in 2019. The general public is, therefore, advised to disregard him.”

