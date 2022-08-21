Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that he would not be taking chances with perceived enemies within the Peoples Democratic Party

Wike warned those who gain from Rivers state to desist from working with members of the PDP who are fighting him politically

According to Wike, detractors who fight the system in Rivers PDP will be properly dealt with in the right time

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said those who secretly work with his enemies within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be seriously dealt with.

In a viral video seen on social media, Governor Wike captured warning party members in the state to desist from running to Abuja to work with those fighting his political ambition.

Governor Wike has vowed to fight those working against him. Photo: Rivers state government

The recent outburst from the governor follows his continued rift with PDP's 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his camp over actions being meted out to him since the party's primary election.

The rift between Wike and Atiku has since created division among party members even as leaders have set up committees to ensure reconciliation between the two political bigwigs.

Governor Wike's warning to those working with his enemies

Issuing a warning to some of his detractors especially those within Rivers state, Wike said he will fight anyone who fights the system to finish.

His words:

"If anybody fights our system, we'll fight the person back. Let me tell you what you don't understand in politics, the moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow, you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we would even leave our enemy and finish you first.

"So all of you who are going back to Abuja to host meeting with our enemies in this state, I am going to finish you to the last.

"You can't come here, gain from the state, be a contractor, get money, then you move to Abuja to hold a meeting against us and you say I will leave you free? I will not leave you free. I will not.

"I am not a born again to this level; yes, I am a Christain but I am not a born-again to this level. If you touch me or touch any of my person, you'll see the fireworks. So our leader, why I am saying this now is so that nobody will come and meet you and say go and talk to Wike."

